Forecast updated on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 6:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and humid. Low 68-70°. Wind: SW 0-4 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Isolated PM Showers. Rain chance under 12% at any one spot. High 89-90° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: NW 1-6 mph. Winds E 5-10 mph PM on the beaches.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, and humid. Low 69°. Wind: W 0-3 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Isolated PM Showers. Rain chance under 12% at any one spot. High 89-90° inland with temps. near 78° on the beaches. Wind: SW 7-14 mph. Winds SE 6-12 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for generally fair skies tonight, as a weak high-pressure area remains over the area. Winds will be light with lows near 68-70 degrees.
Thursday looks warm and sunny with afternoon temps. around 89-90° over inland areas with light winds. Only some very isolated showers are expected in the afternoon hours. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to the upper 70's in the afternoon as winds turn to the east. Winds will be light from the west except for an easterly sea breeze near the beaches.
Friday looks much the same with a south wind increasing to 7-14 mph. Some widely scattered afternoon showers will pop up but rain chances at any one spot will stay below 20%. A coastal sea breeze will drop the beach temperatures to around 80 in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range, it will stay quite warm and humid into next week. Look for only some isolated pop-up showers in the afternoon with rather light winds. The showers are a bit more possible Saturday afternoon as a weak trough approaches Delmarva. Inland temperatures will top out near 88-90° from Saturday through Tuesday. A weak sea breeze will drop coastal temperatures to the mid to upper 70's to near 80 in the afternoon hours. Lows will stay near 68-70 but closer to the mid 70's near the Chesapeake Bay.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.