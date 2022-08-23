Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and humid. Low 68-69°. Wind: SW 1-5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88-89° inland with temps. near 77° on the beaches. Wind: NW 3-9 mph. Winds E 6-10 mph PM on the beaches.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, and humid. Low 68°. Wind: W 0-3 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89-90° inland with temps. near 79° on the beaches. Wind: W 0-6 mph. Winds E 5-10 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for generally fair skies tonight, as a weak cool front stalls to the south of Delmarva. Winds will be light with lows near 68-70 degrees.
Wednesday looks much the same as afternoon temps. approach 88° over inland areas with light winds. Only some very isolated showers are expected in the afternoon hours. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to the upper 70's in the afternoon as winds turn to the east. Our average high is now 85 degrees, so temps. will run about 3-4 degrees above normal. High pressure aloft will build over the area and this means above normal temperatures will continue into the weekend.
Thursday looks much the same as afternoon temps. approach 89-90° over inland areas with light winds. Only some very isolated showers are expected in the afternoon hours. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to the upper 70's in the afternoon as winds turn to the east. Winds will be light from the west except for an easterly sea breeze near the beaches.
In the long-range, it will stay quite warm and humid into the weekend. Look for only some isolated pop up showers in the afternoon with rather light winds. Inland temperatures will top out near 88-90° from Friday through Monday. A weak sea breeze will drop coastal temperatures to the mid to upper 70's in the afternoon hours. Lows will stay near 68-70 but closer to the mid 70's near the Chesapeake Bay.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.