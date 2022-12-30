DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Increasing clouds and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy early, then showers develop in the afternoon. A few downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible overnight. Warm, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
New Year's Day: Lingering showers early, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Mild and breezy. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph could gust to 20 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers. Becoming cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Unseasonable warmth continues to headline the Delmarva weather story as wet weather threatens outdoor New Year's Eve celebrations.
After a sunny Friday afternoon, clouds will develop and thicken overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This will mean milder overnight temperatures than the last several days.
Then on New Year's Eve, our next storm system arrives, which will bring scattered showers into the region by afternoon. Fortunately, any precipitation will be just rain, as temperatures wil remain in the 60s Saturday, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Guidance is suggesting that the heaviest of the rain will fall in the evening. There is still a little disagreement on timing, but it's possible the rain could start letting up shortly before midnight. A few brief downpours, and even a rumble of thunder could be possible. Either way, rain could interrupt outdoor New Year's Eve celebrations. Fortunately, all precipitation will be plain rain as temperatures will remain well above freezing, with Saturday night's lows only falling to about 50°F.
New Year's Day may feature a few lingering showers in the morning before becoming mostly sunny and breezy by afternoon. In the wake of the storm, though, temperatures remain unseasonably mild, with Sunday's highs in the low 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Our next weather maker will bring rain showers sometime around mid-week.
Long-range guidance is suggesting chillier weather by next weekend.