DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Showers, with areas of fog. Mild, with temperatures slowly rising into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Windy, with southerly winds gusting to 40 mph or more. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs around 40°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Some welcome wet weather is on the day to Delmarva for our Wednesday.
A strong cold front is approaching from the west, with a warm front moving up the East Coast on this Tuesday evening.
Ahead of this front, temperatures will be warm with lots of humidity; in fact Tuesday night temperatures will slowly rise through the 50s thanks to a gusty south wind. Showers will start to develop Tuesday evening, along with areas of fog.
Wednesday will be a washout, with periods of rain that could be heavy at times as a secondary low develops near Delmarva. Convective signals are weak, but there could be enough for a few thunderstorms embedded in the rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms are not likely, but a few damaging wind gusts are possible. Guidance is suggesting up to 2 inches of rain could be possible from this system, but locally heavier amounts are possible. It has been pretty dry on Delmarva, so the flooding threat is low, but localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas could be possible in any downpours that develop.
Wind will be a primary hazard with Wednesday's rainstorm. Winds from the south could gust to 40 mph or more at times.
The front will cross Delmarva late Wednesday, and we'll see a quick shift of the wind to northwest, and a rapid drop in temperatures; in fact we could see the rain come to an end as some snow showers late Wednesday evening.
We'll be mainly sunny to wrap up the work week, but bitterly cold as high pressure builds in. Highs Thursday only reach the low 40s, and on Friday the upper 30s to low 40s with a gusty wind making it feel like the 30s. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper teens and low 20s.
The coming weekend will come with a milder trend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday an da chance of some showers on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Confidence is not get on the timing of showers Sunday into Monday, so watch this space for updates as you make your plans for the start of next week.