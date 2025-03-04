DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Windy. Winds from the south could gust to 45 mph or more. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
As a storm system approaches from the west, we're going to see increasingly windy conditions Tuesday night.
Gusty south winds will keep overnight temperatures mild - we might drop down into the upper 40s before warming up a degree or two after midnight.
The winds will bring warm and humid air to Delmarva, priming the atmosphere for our first severe weather event of 2025.
Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy and dry, with temperatures quickly climbing into the low 60s despite the clouds. We would like it to stay cloudy as more clouds will limit the amount of instability that can develop during the day, and therefore limit the strength of any thunderstorms that develop. If we see some peeks of sun, it could cause temperatures to rise into the mid 60s, which could make for more intense thunderstorms.
A strong cold front approaches during the day Wednesday, with rain and thunderstorms developing ahead of it. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main threat, but there a chance for hail, and a low-end threat for a spin-up tornado, although the highest tornado threat will be to our south. All of Delmarva remains under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe thunderstorms (on a scale of 0 to 5, with 5 the highest).
The timing for thunderstorms will generally be late afternoon through mid evening Wednesday.
The cold front will clear Delmarva by Thursday morning, with skies clearing along with a gusty northwest breeze. Despite the breeze, temperatures will stay slightly above normal, in the mid 50s.
Temperatures stay generally above normal through Saturday with sunshine. Longer-range models want to bring another storm system to the area on Sunday, but are all over the place, so at this point, I'm going to put increased clouds in the forecast for Sunday and leave out any mentions of precipitation until we get more agreement in our guidance.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 11 - March 17.