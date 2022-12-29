DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear and cool. Light winds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 60s.
New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy early, then showers develop in the afternoon. A few downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible overnight. Warm, with highs in the low to mid 60s.
New Year's Day: Lingering showers early, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Our pleasant and warm weather on Delmarva continues as we look ahead to the last work day of 2022.
High pressure is slowly sliding to the east which has allowed temperatures to rise into the upper 50s today.
Clear skies, light winds, and dewpoints in the low 30s will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 30s.
As high pressure pulls away and our next weather maker approaches, Friday will start off sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Southerly winds will keep temperatures warm, rising into the low 60s by afternoon.
Then on New Year's Eve, our next storm system arrives, which will bring scattered showers into the region by afternoon. Fortunately, any precipitation will be just rain, as temperatures wil remain in the 60s Saturday, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
There remains a lot of disagreement on just how heavy and widespread the rain will be for our New Year's countdown on Saturday night, but some heavier downpours, and even a rumble of thunder are not out of the question, so it will still be a good idea to have backup plans in you're planning outdoor festivities for the New Year.
New Year's Day may feature a few lingering showers in the morning before becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. In the wake of the storm, though, temperatures remain unseasonably mild, with Sunday's highs in the low 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Our next weather will bring rain showers sometime around mid-week.