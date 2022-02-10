Forecast updated on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 34°. Wind: Light/Varb.
Friday: Mainly sunny and still mild. Breezy PM. High 62°. Wind: S 14-24mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, breezy and cool. Low 43°. Wind: SW 7-16 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and very mild. Colder in the evening. High 63°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and chilly with variable winds and lows near 34 degrees. Friday will stay mild and breezy with temperatures in the low 60's during the afternoon. A few thin high clouds are possible with south winds at 12-18 mph in the afternoon. Our mild weather will linger into Friday night with low temps. near 40 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be very mild but cloud will increase across the area. Winds will be from the SW at 6-12 mph, but will turn to the NW in the evening behind a strong cold front. Look for temps. to approach or pass 60 degrees in the early afternoon Saturday. Sharply colder air will move back into the region Saturday night as an Arctic cold front passes through Delmarva.
In the long-range, much colder weather will arrive Sunday with clouds and perhaps some snow possible. A low pressure system to our south may track farther north Sunday, and if it does some accumulating snow is possible across Delmarva. Temperatures will fall through the 30's during the day Sunday with a hard freeze Sunday night, near 18 degrees. Monday will be quite cold with temps. not likely passing freezing! Cold weather will linger into Tuesday as well with afternoon temperatures in the low 40's at best. It will turn warmer again by Wednesday/Thursday, with afternoon temps. near 60 by Thursday afternoon.
The average high for early February is 47 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.