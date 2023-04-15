DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Warm, with some scattered showers. A few thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday night: Some thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent, mainly in the evening.
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 66°F. Normal low: 44°F.
A weak upper low moving to the northeast and will pass to the northwest of Delmarva on Saturday.
This will mean warm and muggy conditions along with a chance for some scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Thunder chances will be highest in the late afternoon through the evening. While any thunderstorms could feature gusty winds, downpours, small hail, and frequent lightning, severe thunderstorms are unlikely.
As that upper low pulls away late Saturday night, skies will become partly cloudy by Sunday morning.
Most of Sunday will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sun, ahead of a more potent low pressure system well to the north that will swing a cold front across Delmarva Sunday night. With this cold front will come a greater chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening. While a few thunderstorms could be strong, widespread severe storms are not likely.
In the wake of the cold front, breezy conditions will usher in cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday (although afternoon highs will be near or slightly above normal).
High pressure will build in and stick around for most of the work week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a return of warm temperatures that could be back in the low 80s by Friday.
Longer range guidance suggests another low pressure system could being some showers and thunderstorms next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation slightly above normal for April 22-April 28.