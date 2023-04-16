DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Mild. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 44°F.
In the wake of yesterday's scattered showers and thunder, most of which was on the Midshore and in Delaware, we're waking up to mainly sunny skies on Delmarva. The clear skies overnight have led to some areas of locally dense fog, especially where it rained yesterday.
The fog will burn off quickly, except over the waters, and the rest of Sunday morning will be mostly sunny.
A storm system will transit the Great Lakes today, and tonight it will swing a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic region. With that front will come a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly after sunset. Strong storms are unlikely, but some downpours and frequent lightning are possible with any storms that develop. However, most locations won't see much rainfall.
In the wake of the cold front, breezy conditions will usher in cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday (although afternoon highs will be near or slightly above normal) as high pressure builds into our region. Gusty winds, along with low relative humdity, and a lack of widespread significant rainfall Sunday night will cause elevated wildfire risks this week.
Dry and increasingly warm conditions will continue for most of the work week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a return of warm temperatures that could be back in the low 80s by Thursday.
Longer range guidance suggests another low pressure system could being some showers and thunderstorms next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for April 23-April 29.