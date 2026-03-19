DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear with a light south breeze. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s, with 50s at the coast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
The vernal equinox marks the start of astronomical spring, at 10:46 a.m. Friday.
With high pressure in charge, Friday will be a great day, with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the low 60s. Expect 50s at the coast.
A weak clipper disturbance will swing across the Mid-Atlantic Friday night. This will bring shower chances Friday evening into Saturday morning. Any rain should mainly be light, and end early on Saturday.
We're even warmer this weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun both Saturday and Sunday, with warm temperatures in the ballpark of 70°F both days.
A cold front could bring a chance of showers again on Monday, with cooler temperatures into Tuesday.
Then we'll have another chance for showers on Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation below normal for March 26 - April 1.