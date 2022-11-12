DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Lingering showers early, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Continued breezy and mild. Gusty winds in the morning diminish by afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Breezy. Becoming cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Winds from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts over 25 mph possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Sunny and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing late. Highs in the mid50s. Chance of rain 70 percent, mainly in the evening and overnight.
Wednesday: Morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
The remnants of Hurricane "Nicole" continue to pull away from Delmarva this morning. A weak cold front associated with these remnants passed over Delmarva overnight bringing with it some gusty showers, but not much of a change in air mass.
Skies will clear throughout the morning, becoming mostly sunny by lunchtime Saturday as gusty winds in the morning turn lighter by afternoon. It'll feel warm and almost muggy with afternoon highs climbing again into the low to mid 70s.
Then a secondary, but more potent, cold front will transit the Mid-Atlantic overnight Saturday into Sunday. this will bring increasing clouds Saturday evening, and showers overnight. With the front will come the return of gusty winds that will shift to the northwest, and rapidly falling temperatures, which will fall into the mid 40s by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday will see the beginning of an extended period of chilly weather over much of the United States, including Delmarva as a broad upper trough sinks over the East.
Skies clear Sunday morning, and we'll be mostly sunny by afternoon, but afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 50s, with a gusty northwest wind putting a little more of a chill on those temperatures.
Freezing temperatures will be possible in interior portions of Delmarva on both Monday and Tuesday mornings.
Chilly high pressure remains in charge over the East on Monday before our next weather-maker, which will be a round of showers and thunder late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Temperatures stay unseasonably chilly through next weekend.
In the tropics, there are no areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.