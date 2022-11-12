Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning, then from 9 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&