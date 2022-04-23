Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s in interior Delmarva, except 50s along the Atlantic beaches.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
High pressure off the Outer Banks will slide to the east this evening through the overnight. As it does so, winds will shift to a more southwesterly direction by Sunday morning. Winds won't be very gusty, though, mainly 5 to 10 mph over land, and 10 to 15 kts over the water. Temperatures will remain warm, near 80°F in interior portions of Delmarva but a wind shift to an easterly direction will keep our Atlantic coast communities in the 50s.
Dry and warm weather continues Monday with winds shifting to a more easterly direction as Delmarva comes under the influence of weak high pressure off southeastern New England. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70s inland, but 50s along the Atlantic coast.
Clouds will increase throughout the day Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring our next chance of rain. Showers are likely to develop in the afternoon through the evening hours. At this point, though, no heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected.
In the wake of the cold front, dry and cooler conditions will escort Delmarva through the final days of April. On Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny, but high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s.
Temperatures will slowly rise as we approach next weekend, with seasonable mid to upper 60s by Friday. Be prepared for chilly overnight temperatures, though! Thursday and Friday mornings could see temperatures in the low 40s, with a few upper 30s not out of the question.