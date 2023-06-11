DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower late. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms could be strong, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Tuesday: A lingering shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 61°F.
High pressure will slide off to the east today, but will bring us one more nice day on Delmarva.
As the high shifts east, winds will shift to a south or southwesterly direction, and could become gusty in the afternoon. This, combined with mostly sunny skies will allow our temperatures to rise quickly this morning. In fact, much of Delmarva could see high temperatures in the upper 80s, which is more typical of mid-July than June. Then as humidity increases, expect some clouds to develop in the afternoon as a warm front slides up the East Coast.
If you're headed to the Ocean City Air Show, visibility will be good with highs near 80°F, although maybe a few degrees cooler right at the beach. Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.
The aforementioned warm front will come ahead of a cold front on Monday. The front will have lots of warm, humid air to work with, which means that showers and thunderstorms are likely. A few storms could become strong to severe in the afternoon and early evening.
Behind the front, temperatures will return to seasonable levels, in the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Then a lingering low pressure system to our north will swing several impulses of energy through the Mid-Atlantic Thursday into next weekend. As of this point, it is difficult to exactly pinpoint which days will see rain. But we'll introudce low chances of a few showers Thursday through next Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the low to mid-80s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for June 18-June 24.