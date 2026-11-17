DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Calm winds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Becoming breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 37°F.
A strong ridge of high pressure has situated itself over most of the eastern United States, bringing dry, and unseasonably mild temperatures to Delmarva through the rest of the week.
While our winds have been light, they have made a slight shift to the west, which has increased our humidity slightly. With skies Tuesday night expected to be clear, with almost no wind, areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight. If your neighborhood doesn't see any fog, expect quite a bit of dew by sunrise, or even some frost in interior portions of the peninsula which might hit freezing or below.
Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine Wednesday through Friday, with unseasonably mild afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Winds will generally be light.
No rain is expected through Saturday.
Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of our next weather-maker, which will be either a coastal storm, or a cold front, on Sunday.
Long-range guidance is suggesting an area of low pressure near Florida sneaking out into the Atlantic, becoming a deepening low. The question is whether this low tracks up the coast as a coastal storm for Sunday, or stays out to sea, and just brings some high surf. Guidance is split, with half taking it up the coast, and half taking it out to sea. Watch this space for updates in the coming days.
We will also have a cold front approaching on Sunday. If the front comes in a little faster, it could push the aforementioned low pressure out to sea. Either way, we're going to add a mention of at least showers in the forecast for Sunday, with winds turning gusty Sunday through Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 24 - Nov 30.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.