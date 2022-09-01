Forecast updated on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear and cooler with lower humidity. Low 64°. Wind: Light.
Friday: Sunny and pleasantly warm with low humidity. High 87° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Winds NE 7-13 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Friday Night: Clear and pleasant. Low 65°. Wind: E 0-6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and warm, but not that humid. High 86-87° inland with temps. near 81° on the beaches. Wind: NE 2-6 mph. Winds NE 5-10 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies and a slightly cooler night across the area tonight as a dry airmass settles over the region. Morning lows will reach the mid 60's at sunrise with a light west wind. Meteorological fall began at Midnight.
Friday will be sunny and it will be warm with lower humidity continuing. Look for temps. to reach near 87 degrees in the afternoon, but dew points will stay in the upper 50's to low 60's through the afternoon. Winds will be from the NE at 5-12 mph by afternoon.
Saturday will be sunny, and a little more humid as well. Afternoon temps. will be around 86-87 degrees with sunshine. A light NE wind will keep the beaches in the low 80's to upper 70's. An isolated shower is possible, but the rain chance is below 10%.
In the long-range, Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80's and rising humidity. It will be a balmy afternoon with perhaps an isolated shower. Monday will be warm and humid with scattered thundershowers ahead of a weak cool front. Shower and clouds will linger into Tuesday with temps. in the mid 80's during the afternoon hours. Look for clouds and sun Wednesday and Thursday with temps. in the mid 80's.
The average high for today is 83 degrees with an average low of 64 degrees.