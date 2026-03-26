DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy at times. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Showers developing, especially in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Continued warming. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 38°F.
A mild southwest flow is firmly in place across Delmarva today, boosting temperatures well above normal. Under mostly sunny skies, highs climb into the lower 70s, though gusty winds at times will make it feel a bit breezy.
Clouds gradually increase tonight as a weak system approaches from the west. A slight chance of showers develops after midnight, with overnight lows holding mild in the upper 50s.
That system moves through on Friday, bringing a period of showers, especially during the afternoon hours. It will not be a total washout, but rain chances are high, around 80 percent. Highs reach the mid 60s before a cold front pushes through and winds shift to the north.
Colder air quickly returns Friday night, with showers tapering off during the evening. Temperatures drop sharply into the mid 30s by Saturday morning.
High pressure builds in for the weekend, delivering sunny but cooler conditions on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Clear skies and light winds Saturday night allow temperatures to fall to around 30 degrees.
Sunday remains dry with abundant sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low 50s.
A warming trend resumes early next week as southerly flow returns. Highs reach the low 60s Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and well into the 70s by Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.