Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after sunset. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 48-55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible late in the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 64-70. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and even a few storms possible. Windy. Lows: 38-50. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Showers possible to start the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with drizzle possible. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with windy conditions and a chance of drizzle / flurries in the afternoon. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW-N 15-35+ mph.
We have started to see some high and mid level clouds mix in with the stars and the moon overnight across Delmarva and we will see this cloud deck continue to increase throughout the day. This is ahead of a warm front that will be pushing across Delmarva this evening and tonight and will bring us the chance of some scattered showers. It will not amount to a lot of rain, but it’s something and we will take whatever Mother Nature is willing to give us with these drought conditions we continue to contend with right now.
Watching for a pretty big storm to develop out to our west by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday of next week bringing rain into the forecast and very windy conditions for Thursday afternoon as bitter cold air comes diving in from Canada. With the wind and colder air rushing into the region…we might even be able to see a few very light snow flurries mix into the area for Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. Time will tell if that will come to fruition, but know that things will turn very cold for Thursday and especially for Friday of next week where some of us may not reach 50 degrees on Friday.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a split weekend. Extra clouds and breezy conditions will make our highs in the 50s for Saturday feel like the mid 40s in the afternoon hours. Sunshine with temperatures climbing back up to seasonable for Sunday with highs in the 50s. Looking early into the busiest travel week of the year…things look to be a bit around our neck of the woods for Wednesday into Thanksgiving with a front that will be swinging across Delmarva. At the moment, it looks like a warm Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 60s to around 70 next Thursday.