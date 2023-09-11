Forecast updated on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:It will be warm and humid again tomorrow but a cold front will bring rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler and drier air will follow the front Wednesday night as a fall like weather pattern finally arrives.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair to Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms about. Clearing and muggy late. Low 68° Wind: S 0-6 mph.
Tuesday: Partly Sunny, and warm. Quite humid with PM some spotty showers around late in the day and into the evening. High 86°. Wind: S 1-6 mph. Beaches near 80°. Showers more likely on the coast but they will be scattered.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after 1 AM. Low 69° Wind: S 0-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with passing showers likely. Some showers or thunderstorms may be heavy. Clearing and cooler late with winds turning to the NW at 6-14 mp. High 79°. Wind: S 1-8 mph. Beaches near 78° falling to 75° later PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will again be very warm and humid for September. Winds will be light from the south, with lows near 68 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 73°.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with temps. near 86 degrees. Look for a south wind at 3-7 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 80°. A few scattered showers will develop in the area in the afternoon, but they will be spotty.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with passing showers across the area as a fall cold front passes through the area. Look for afternoon temps. near 79 degrees, with a south wind at 4-9 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 77°. A few thundershowers will develop and may be heavy.
In the long range: Look for fall like weather from Thursday through Saturday with much lower humidity. Afternoon temps. will be in the mid 70's Thursday and Friday, then upper 70's Saturday. Morning lows will be near 57-60 degrees. Sunday looks a little warmer with temps. in the low 80's but still pleasant.
The average low for early September is 62°, with a high temp. of 81°.