DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear skies and calm winds. Dew, frost, and fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low 30s.
Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light southwest breeze. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy afternoon rain. Becoming windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Lingering morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 37°F.
The strong ridge of high pressure that has brought pleasant weather to Delmarva continues to bring sunny and mild weather to the region.
On Wednesday night, again we will see clear skies and almost no wind. This will be lots of dew overnight. Portions of interior Delmarva could get chilly enough for frosty conditions by sunrise Thursday morning. There could also be a few areas of patchy fog.
Sunshine clears out any fog, frost, and dew quickly on Thursday, with sunny skies and only a light southwesterly breeze, which will lead to afternoon temperatures once again reaching the unseasonably mild mid 60s.
More of the same is expected on Friday.
Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of our next weather-maker, which will likely come from a coastal low.
I want to emphasize that we are still quite a ways away from Sunday, and this forecast is still quite uncertain and can change.
However, as of Wednesday afternoon, long-range guidance is coming into slightly better agreement that a coastal low will develop off the Carolina coast by this weekend, and affect weather on Delmarva by Sunday.
Confidence is low, but increasing that a coastal storm will develop and bring rain and gusty winds to Delmarva, with the most likely timing being Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Main threats from such a storm would be gusty rain, coastal flooding, high surf, and beach erosion.
There is a chance that this low could turn out to sea, which would minimize any threats on Delmarva. Watch this space for updates in the coming days.
We will also have a cold front approaching on Sunday. Regardless of what happens with the coastal low, this front will swing through on Monday, and bring unseasonably chilly conditions to Delmarva by Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 25 - Dec 1.
In the Tropics: A coastal low expected to develop off the Carolina coast this weekend has a medium, 40 percent chance of becoming an organized subtropical system. It could bring rain, gusty winds, and coastal threats to Delmarva by Sunday.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.