Forecast updated on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and humid. Isolated evening showers. Low 69°. Wind: SW 1-5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and quite warm. A little less humid PM. High 88° inland with temps. near 77° on the beaches PM. Wind: W 5-11 mph. Winds E 5-11 mph PM on the beaches.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, and humid. Low 68°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: NW 1-7 mph. Winds NE 5-10 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
A few isolated showers will dissipate tonight, as a weak cool front pushes through Delmarva. Winds will be light with lows near 68-70 degrees. It will stay rather muggy.
Tuesday will be warm and sunny with little or no rain expected behind the weak cool front. Look for afternoon temps. near 88 degrees with slightly lower humidity. Th beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop to the upper 70's in the afternoon hours. Winds will be light from the west inland.
Wednesday looks much the same as afternoon temps. approach 90° over inland areas with light winds. Only some very isolated showers are expected in the afternoon hours. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to the upper 70's in the afternoon as winds turn to the east. Our average high is now 85 degrees, so temps. will run about 4-5 degrees above normal. High pressure aloft will build over the area and this means above normal temperatures will continue into the weekend.
In the long-range, it will stay quite warm and humid into the weekend. Look for only some isolated pop up showers in the afternoon with rather light winds. Inland temperatures will top out near 87-90° from Wednesday through Sunday. A weak sea breeze will drop coastal temperatures to the mid to upper 70's in the afternoon hours. Lows will stay near 68-70 but closer to the mid 70's near the Chesapeake Bay.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.