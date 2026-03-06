DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Areas of fog, with a few showers possible late. Lows around 40°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy with a low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance of thunderstorms early. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 33°F.
The stationary boundary responsible for this week's weather has sunk south of Delmarva, bringing a return of cooler temperatures to the peninsula.
The boundary moves back to the north this weekend. After some light showers with the frontal passage Saturday morning, skies will turn partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon. Then Sunday is a little warmer, under mostly cloudy skies.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the frontal boundary late Sunday, which could cause a cold front to swing across the peninsula Sunday afternoon, which could bring showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, although severe weather is unlikely.
Monday and Tuesday see a return of mostly sunny skies and continued unseasonably warm temperatures.
Then a storm system will lift a warm front over Delmarva on Wednesday, leading to temperatures in the mid 70s. Then the attendant cold front will swing across the region Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, as well as much cooler temperatures on Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for March 13 - March 19.