DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun, then some strong thunderstorms in the early evening. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday night: Strong thunderstorms early, then scattered showers. Cooler. Lows near 50°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Unseasonably warm weather continues on Delmarva today with temperatures rising into the low 80s, thanks in no small part to a gusty southerly breeze.
The warm weather is ahead of a cold front that will swing across Delmarva late Thursday afternoon and evening. With the cold front will come a threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main threat, but some isolated large hail not out of the question. Tornadoes are quite unlikely with this
storm system.
In the wake of Thursday evening's storms, conditions will remain a little muggy, and the cold front will stall out just to the south of Delmarva, so on Friday, cloudy conditions with scattered showers will put a damper on the last day of the work week...temperatures will also be cooler, only getting into the upper 50s.
That frontal boundary will remain just to our south as we look ahead to the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and quite cool, with highs struggling to reach the low 50s, but shower chances diminishing.
High pressure will then build in and dominate the weather for much of the next week, with lots of sunshine Sunday through Wednesday with temperatures climbing from the upper 50s Sunday into the mid 70s by Wednesday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for April 13-April 19.