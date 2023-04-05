Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Winds will remain from the south tonight, and it will be a very mild night for early April. A cool front bringing some scattered thundershowers and showers Thursday night into early Friday. Easter weekend looks quite cool with clouds lingering.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Low 62-63°. Wind: S 9-14 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later PM. High 80-82°. Wind: S/SW 9-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and passing thunderstorms. Cooler late. Low 51. Wind: SW/N 9-14 mph.
Friday: Showers about early with clouds lingering PM. Cooler. High 60°. Wind: N 6-12 mph. Beaches will stay in the low to mid 50's all day.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring fair skies with milder temps. across the area. Winds will stay from the south all night and morning low temps. will be near 62-63° by daybreak.
Thursday looks warm and humid with winds increasing. There will be showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front in the later afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon temps. to reach the low 80's in most spots. A few late-day storm cells could bring strong winds and heavy downpours. There is a very slight risk of some severe storms Thursday evening. Cooler air will arrive behind the cold front Thursday night.
Friday will start with clouds and showers in the area, then skies may clear some, with cooler temperatures. Afternoon high temps. On Friday will be near 62°. Beaches will be cooler with an onshore wind flow keeping temps. in the low 50's all day.
In the long range: Saturday looks mostly cloudy and a weak low pressure will pass by t our south. This low may bring some very light rain to the area. It will stay quite cool with a low of 44° and a high temp. near 53°. Easter Sunday looks partly sunny with lows near 38 and afternoon temps. Near 59-60°. Monday. Tuesday looks milder still with highs in the 60's and we will be in the 70's by Wednesday. Rainfall does not look heavy over the next 7 days and we are still rather dry.
The average low for mid-March is 42°, with a high temp. of 62°.