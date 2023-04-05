Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM EDT Thursday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&