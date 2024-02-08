Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower by the morning. Lows: 40-48. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 57-65. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: A couple lingering showers possible early in the day. Partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Warmer air starts to push across Delmarva throughout the day today as the wind begins to turn more out of the south and southwest. We will see highs into the 50s this afternoon inland, 40s at the coasts that surround our Peninsula. For the most part we will see ample sunshine, but we should start to see a few high clouds mix in throughout the day. These clouds will start to fill in tonight and into Friday.
Friday looks to be rather nice and warm with temperatures into the low 60s possible to end the workweek. This will be the end of our quiet stretch of weather as we get pulled into a very active pattern for the weekend and into next week. There looks to be three separate storm systems that will swing across Delmarva that will provide us with some shower chances.
The first looks to arrive into Saturday with just a few showers that will lay the train tracks for the other storms to follow. A second area of low pressure passes to our south Sunday. This storm will bring us extra clouds and there are now some indications that we will have a few lingering showers around the area as we wake up on Sunday. The conditions should start to improve as we work into the afternoon hours. A third storm looks to impact us from late Monday into early on Tuesday with some cold air getting pulled in on the back side of this storm. The last storm looks to try to get interesting and something we will be paying attention to for the next few days.