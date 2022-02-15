Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low 24-25° by sunrise. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder. Quite breezy PM. High 53-55°. Wind: S 11-19 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 44° by sunrise. Wind: S 6-14 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 65°. Wind: S 12-18 with gusts to 25 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and cold again as an Arctic air mass settles over the region. Look for temps. near 24-26 degrees by sunrise as the winds stay light. Wednesday looks milder with a south wind returning as the Arctic high moves into the Atlantic and we get a return flow from the south on the back side of it.
Winds will gust to 20 mph in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low/mid 50's. It will be colder near the beaches with temps. staying in the mid to upper 40's on the coast. There will be a few more clouds around Wednesday, but it will generally be a partly sunny day.
Thursday looks very breezy, and much warmer, with temperatures reaching the mid 60's ahead of a cold front. Rain will spread into the area after dark, and we will see a decent soaking. Wind gusts to over 24 mph are likely Thursday afternoon.
In the long-range, rain is likely Thursday night as a cold front passes and a good soaking is likely. Skies will clear Friday with temperatures in the upper 50's early falling to the 40's by afternoon.. It will be cooler Saturday with lows near 26 degrees and highs near 49 Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be dry and highs will be around 47-50 degrees, then climbing to the mid 50's with sunshine Monday. Tuesday looks very mild with afternoon temps. in the 60's. A more spring like weather pattern seems likely for at least the next 12 days across the region.
The average high for early February is 49 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.