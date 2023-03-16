DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and less windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows around 40°F.
Friday: Increasing clouds. A brief shower will be possible late. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Becoming breezy. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
High pressure is building into the region today, which means milder and less windy conditions on Delmarva. However, the air mass will be very dry, and on Thursday afternoon humidity will fall into the 15% to 30% range. Fortunately, the winds will be light, which will mitigate any significant wildfire threats, we'll continue to be careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
As the high pulls away to the east, winds will shift to the southwest, and on St. Patrick's Day, despite increasing clouds, temperatures will rise into the mid 60s.
A low pressure system making its way across the northern tier of states will swing a cold front across Delmarva late Friday night and Saturday morning. This will mean a wet start to the weekend, although we should be dry by Saturday afternoon.
Then chilly high pressure will move into the region, which means a return of unseasonably cool and breezy conditions; highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s, and on Monday only reach about 50°F.
We've been tracking a possible significant storm system around the middle of next week, but long-range guidance is now suggesting that the storm could stay well to our south, meaning we'll stay dry on Delmarva, but we're now talking a week out, so watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for March 23-29.