Forecast updated on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 3:42 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A pleasant air mass has settled over the region with low humidity and comfortable temperatures but it will turn warmer and more humid tomorrow as a south breeze develops. Wildfire smoke from Alberta fires brought a milky blue sky to the area, again today, but the smoke is thinning out. It should greatly diminish tomorrow.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and warmer with higher humidity. Low 58° Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83°. Wind: SW 8-14 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds S 11-16 mph.
Friday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 64° Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with passing showers and a few thunderstorms. High 75-76°. Wind: SW 6-13 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds S 11-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with more humid air arriving. Look for lows near 58 degrees by daybreak with a light south wind.
High pressure will build to our southeast Friday and winds will increase some with more humidity in the air. Friday looks sunny and winds will be from the SW with afternoon temps. in the low to mid 80's bringing a balmy feel to the air. Clouds will increase in the evening with overnight showers possible. Winds will gust to over 14 mph Friday afternoon.
Passing showers are likely Saturday with a few heavier thunderstorms possible. Rainfall from Friday night through Saturday evening may exceed 0.4 inches in many spots. Winds will stay from the south Saturday and gust to over 13 mph. Look for afternoon temps. mainly in the mid 70's but it will be in the mid 60's on the coast.
In the long range: Sunday looks dry, sunny, and pleasant with a low near 58° early then PM temps. near 73°. Clouds will return Monday, and afternoon temps. will be in the low 70's. Tuesday looks dry and the temps. will likely climb to around 77° in the afternoon. A cool front will pass with some sprinkles Wednesday and afternoon temps. will reach the mid 70's. It will turn a little cooler with dry weather Thursday. Thursday temps. will be around 73° in the afternoon hours.
The average low for early May is 52°, with a high temp. of 73°.