Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-63. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little breezy at times. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny all day long with the clouds increasing late in the day. Chance of showers / storms possible overnight. Breezy. Highs: 72-84. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Clearing throughout the day and windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W-NW 5-25+ mph.
The high pressure that has been sitting over our heads the last few days will start to march out to sea this afternoon and with it will come much warmer temperatures. The wind has already started to turn more out of the south and southwest and will allow more humid air to arrive later this afternoon. You will notice it in the temperatures as we expect highs today to jump into the low and mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. It turns even warmer on Friday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s as the air settles in overnight tonight.
We will remain dry on Saturday, but some extra clouds and a wind shift more southeast will keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the low 80s inland and in the 60s at the beach. A pretty good cold front looks to arrive by Saturday evening with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with stronger gusty winds as much colder air will start to push onto Delmarva behind the cold front on Sunday. The good news is the majority of the rain falls by the time we wake up on Sunday morning and we will salvage Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s with windy conditions.
A bit on the cool side again to start the workweek next week as a Canadian high pressure settles into the area by Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. It does look like things could become unsettled with rain showers in the forecast toward the end of next week.