Forecast Updated on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 81-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 64-72. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
We still have a relatively quiet and comfortable morning to start the workweek off this morning as temperatures are hovering around the low 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine on this Monday with temperatures climbing up into the 80s with the humidity going up throughout the day. This is ahead of a weak boundary that will be driving south into the afternoon and evening hours and could lead to a few showers and storms. A storm or two this afternoon could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, lots of rain, and vivid lightning. This front clears us into Tuesday morning and will lead to a quiet day with temperatures in the 80s again with a few of us to near 90 degrees.
The wind will be shifting quite a bit over the course of the next few days and eventually will end up coming from the south and southwest by Wednesday and Thursday. This will have our temperatures soar on Wednesday well up into the 90s with heat index values approaching 105…so, yes…summer isn’t over just yet. A chance of a pop-up shower or storm is possible late in the day on Wednesday due to the heat. Thursday comes with a better chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front will be pushing across the region.
Friday looks to be a quiet day before another front brings the chance of a few more showers / storms late on Saturday that will break the humidity and lead to another refreshing period of dry weather early next week.