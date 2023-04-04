Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Winds will remain from the south tonight, and it will be a mild night for early April. Even warmer weather with more humidity will arrive Wednesday with a cool front bringing some scattered thundershowers and showers Thursday night into early Friday. Easter weekend looks dry and cool.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Low 57°. Cooler near the beaches. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very mild. More humid and breezy by afternoon. High 78-80°. Wind: S 11-22 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear, breezy, and milder. Low 62°. Wind: S 8-16 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, and windy with showers and thunderstorms possible later PM. High 80-82°. Wind: S 14-26 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring fair skies with milder temps. across the area. Winds will stay from the south all night. Morning low temps. will be near 57° by daybreak.
Winds will remain from the south Wednesday and it will warm to the upper 70's to around 80 degrees by afternoon. It will turn breezy by afternoon with wind gusts to 22 mph. Look for more humid conditions by the afternoon and into the evening with lows Wednesday night staying near 62 degrees. This is well above the average which is in the low 40's.
Thursday looks warm and humid with winds increasing. There will be showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front in the later afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon temps. to reach the low 80's in most spots.
In the long range: Showers will linger into Thursday night with some clearing Friday. It will be cooler Friday with afternoon temps. near 62 degrees. Saturday looks partly sunny with a low of 432 and a high temp. near 56°, but we will warm into the low 60's Easter Sunday and mid 60's Monday. It looks mainly dry from Friday through Monday.
The average low for mid-March is 41°, with a high temp. of 62°.