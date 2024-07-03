DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning, then mostly sunny. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s, with upper 70s at the beaches.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Independence Day: Partly cloudy and hot. A low chance of a stray thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 90°F, feeling like the mid 90s at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Hot, with a chance of some isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Hot, with a chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs around 90°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs around 90°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
It is a pleasant start to our Wednesday morning as low temperatures have fallen into the upper 50s and low 60s.
There will be a few areas of patchy fog early Wednesday morning, but widespread fog is not expected.
As high pressure slowly slides offshore, winds shifting to the south will start to warm things up, but we're still expecting pleasant conditions for Wednesday, with temperatures still a few degrees below normal with lots of sunshine.
With the high offshore, winds turn more southwesterly, which will increase the heat and humidity on Independence Day, turning temperatures up to the low 90s. With a little instability, there is a chance for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, with the greatest threat over northern Delmarva.
Continued southwesterly winds keep upward pressure on temperatures, reaching the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday. With increasing humidity, we could see heat indices reach 100°F or more at times, but as of Wednesday morning, it doesn't look like any heat advisories will be needed.
A weak cold front will approach Sunday, but as of now it doesn't look like it will be a major weather-maker; temperatures will likely back off a bit to the "seasonably warm" range of upper 80s to about 90°F, with continued chances for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 10 - July 16.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Beryl" has made its way into the Caribbean, and could bring dangerous winds and rain to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and other nearby islands as it heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva.
A tropical wave just east of the Leeward Islands has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the Caribbean over the next seven days. It is also not an immediate threat to Delmarva.