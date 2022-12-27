DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: Some clouds early, then sunny by afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday night: Clear and chilly with light winds. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60°F.
New Year's Eve: Scattered showers. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
New Year's Day: Lingering showers, then partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 30°F.
We're having another chilly morning on Delmarva today, but not as cold as it could be. A weak clipper system increased clouds Monday afternoon and those clouds stuck around overnight. The cloud deck was thin enough, though, that temperatures have been able to fall into the mid 20s. However, the clouds have prevented the development of any signficant frost; maybe just a quick scrape will be necessary as many folks head back to work today.
The clouds will clear the region as high pressure builds in, and I'm thinking that by lunchtime, skies will be mostly to completely sunny, making for a cool, but reasonably pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 40s, which is about five degrees below normal, but milder than Monday, a trend that will continue through the coming weekend.
High pressure will dominate the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Friday. This will mean lots of sun, light winds, and temperatures that will climb every day.
By Wednesday afternoon, our temperatures will (for the first time in several days!) rise to seasonable upper 40s, and Delmarva will see temperatures near 60°F by Friday.
Then attention turns to New Year's Eve. We're still thinking that a storm system will arrive on Saturday. There is still uncertainly about timing and intensity of any rainfall given that the arrival of this storm is still several days away, but at this point confidence is increasing that we can expect at least some scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday. As mentioned yesterday, I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans at this time, but it might be a good idea to have a indoor plan "B" just in case the rain turns out to be more widespread and heavier.
Fortunately, any precipitation this weekend will just be plain rain, as temperatures will be unseasonably warm, in the low 60s on New Year's Eve, and mid 60s on New Year's Day. The record high on New Year's Day is 70°F, set on January 1, 2022.