Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 55-71. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 38-45. Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but cooler. Highs: 50-60. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-70. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-65. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
As we get you out the door this morning, it is a much cooler morning, but overall not too bad considering that the warm up continues today. We see our first very warm day ahead of us with highs in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine.
Overnight will bring a few extra clouds as a little backdoor cold front sneaks across Delmarva. This will lead to a wind shift and will pick up slightly on Wednesday and keep temperatures on the cooler side. We will see highs in the 50s inland with our beach towns in the 40s on Wednesday due to the front sneaking across Delmarva. Our warmest temperatures will be seen on the Mid-shore with some 60s possible early in the afternoon before the cooler air reaches across Delmarva and will lead to temperatures in the 50s by the late afternoon hours.
The wind flips out of the south for Thursday which allows temperatures up into the 60s for highs and by Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a southeast wind. Finally, the wind will turn south to southwest for the weekend and will bring some much warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb up into the low 70s and with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. This will not apply to our beach towns…or right along the Chesapeake because the wind direction will be south for much of the weekend. Our next real chance of showers and storms enters the forecast later in the evening of Sunday and could linger into early on Monday morning.