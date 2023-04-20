Forecast updated on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We had another sunny April day across all of Delmarva, with cool air on the beaches and much warmer air moving into southern areas as a warm front lifted north across the region. A cold front will bring rain then cooler weather Saturday night.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Wind: S 3-7 mph. Low 56°.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 86-87°. Wind: S 6-14 mph. Beaches will nudge 72 degrees then fall to the around 63° in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear and milder. Wind: S 5-12 mph. Low 62°.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thundershowers arrive after 4 PM. High 79-80°. Wind: S 11-23 mph. Beaches will nudge 74 degrees then fall to the around 66° in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and not as cool, with light winds. It will be more humid with some high clouds. Look for lows near 56-59 degrees at sunrise. A front will lift north across Delmarva and it will turn more humid in all areas by sunrise.
Friday will bring more sun, and it will turn breezy and notably warmer by afternoon, with winds gusting to 16 mph. It will be more humid with scattered clouds and afternoon temps. will nudge 86-87 degrees in most spots. Beaches will be cooler with a sea-breeze moving a few miles inland. Coastal temps. will be near 62° by mid-afternoon.
Saturday looks warm and humid with partly sunny skies. It will turn breezy by afternoon, with winds gusting to 24 mph. Showers and thundershowers will arrive after 4 PM, and linger into the night, as a cold front passes slowly across the area. Rainfall Saturday night will be from 0.4 to .7 inches in most locations. The afternoon temps. will nudge 79-80 degrees in most spots, but the beaches will be cooler with coastal temps. near 68°.
In the long range: Saturday night will bring rain and thundershowers as a cold front passes, and rain totals may exceed 0.5 inches. Sunday will bring sunshine with PM temps. around 67°. Look for cooler weather Monday, with PM temps. reaching 63°. Tuesday looks cool and dry with temps. near 63° PM. Wednesday looks sunny with perhaps some showers Wednesday night. Afternoon temperatures will reach 65 degrees. Rain looks likely Thursday with temps in the mid 60's.
The average low for mid-March is 46°, with a high temp. of 68°.