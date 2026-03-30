DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late morning into early afternoon. Breezy and much warmer. Highs near 69°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Highs near 77°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 72°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
A much warmer and more spring-like pattern settles in across Delmarva as we head into the start of the week.
Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with a slight chance of a passing shower late morning into early afternoon. Rainfall will be minimal and many areas may stay dry. Gusty southwest winds will develop, reaching 25 to 30 mph at times, helping push temperatures well above normal into the upper 60s.
Monday night remains mild with partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of a brief shower. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm, with lows in the upper 50s.
Looking ahead, the warming trend continues into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs pushing into the upper 70s. Breezy southwest winds persist.
By Wednesday, temperatures peak near 80 degrees ahead of an approaching disturbance. This will bring a chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, though rainfall amounts should remain generally light outside of any storms.
Conditions settle again Thursday with sunshine returning and slightly cooler but still above average with temperatures in the low 70s.
Overall, the pattern favors well above normal warmth through much of the week, with only periodic, light chances for precipitation.