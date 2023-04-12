Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A westerly wind flow will keep temperatures well above normal through Friday. Record-breaking high temperatures are possible Thursday, but cooler air and some showers are coming with a cool front over the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and mild. Becoming more humid Low 57. Wind: W 4-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and warm. High 84-86°. Wind: W 6-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, and mild. Low 58°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Friday: Mainly Sunny, and unseasonably warm. High 81°. Wind: S/SW 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and not as cool as last night with a light west breeze all night. Morning low temps. will be near 57° inland and 55° on the coast.
Thursday will be warmer still, with just a few passing clouds and higher humidity. Look for temperatures to reach 84-86 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds will remain from the west, and it will be breezy in the afternoon.
Friday will be sunny and a little more humid, with scattered clouds. Look for temperatures to reach 81-82 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 8-16 mph.
In the long-range: Clouds and scattered showers will develop later Saturday with temps. in the mid 70's, and rain chances will climb Sunday evening with temps. in the upper 70's. Rain showers and thunder are likely Sunday night, but skies will clear Monday, with cooler with temps. near 70 degrees.
Tuesday looks dry and pleasant with lows near 49 and the highest temps. around 71°. Wednesday looks much the same with sunshine.
The average low for mid-March is 43°, with a high temp. of 65°