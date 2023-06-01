Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Low clouds and fog early in the morning. It becomes partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low cloud and fog possible by morning. Lows: 60-65. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-88. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Fog and low clouds could settle by morning. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of a few showers possible late at night. Highs: 75-88. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Some clouds linger to start early in the day. It becomes sunny later in the afternoon. Windy at times. Highs: 65-76. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
The low that has been annoying us for the last few days has finally started to move out to sea. We still contend with an effect off the low as we wake up to low clouds and fog settling across Delmarva this morning. Once this lifts later this morning / early this afternoon, we should see sunshine and warmer temperatures across the region. Expect highs inland in the 80s for most of us, some of us may get stuck in the 70s where the clouds are more stubborn. It will be in the 60s at the beach with the wind continuing in off the Atlantic.
High pressure will slowly take control of the forecast as we work our way into the weekend. It will be a warmer end to the week where we see temperatures into the 80s on Friday. A backdoor cold front arrives on Saturday and will cool us off heading into the Sunday. It may produce a couple showers and storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of right now, I am keeping the entire forecast dry on the 7 day forecast, but know that a chance of a few showers is going to be there on Saturday night. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine both days.
Another unsettled weather pattern could set up for early next week with a closed low over the top of us and keeping showers and storm chances in the cards from Wednesday into Thursday.