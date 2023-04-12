Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 56-63. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a few extra clouds by the late afternoon. Highs: 78-83. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible on and off throughout the day. The day will not be a total washout. Highs: 60-75. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
This tranquil weather pattern is here to stay for the remainder of the work week with lots of sunshine for everyone to enjoy and warmer temperatures heading our way. A gorgeous weather day on Wednesday will bring temperatures up about 10 degrees compared to yesterday. This would put our highs this afternoon into the 70s and 80s with temperatures cooling quickly once the sun sets this evening as the humidity will still be very low today.
The warmer weather will continue to push into the area for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s, but by Friday afternoon and evening we will start to see the clouds on the increase from the south and west. A storm that forms in the Gulf of Mexico will move across the deep south and into our neck of the woods as we start the weekend with some extra clouds and the chance of a few scattered showers during the day on Saturday.
A stronger cold front motors in from the west on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening and will bring us a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Sunday evening and Sunday night. The colder air that arrives for Monday and Tuesday could leave some extra clouds in the region to start things off next week. High pressure takes control of the forecast next week and temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the 70s and some near 80 degrees again by next Thursday.