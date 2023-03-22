Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 22 2023, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Warmer air will move into the area Thursday, with a mix of cloud and sun. Clouds will lower behind a cold front Friday with showers in the area. The rain showers will linger into Saturday before we clear Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, and mild. Low 47-48°. Winds: SW 8-12 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. A few spotty showers about PM. High 73°. Wind: S 12-20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, and very mild. Spotty showers about. Low 55°. Winds: SW 8-14 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. High 62°. Wind: NE 6-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with light south winds. Look for lows in the upper 40's, and there will be some spotty showers in the area.
Thursday will stay rather cloudy with some very spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall is more likely over the northern half of Delmarva, and any rainfall will be quite light. The temps. will warm to near 73 degrees, with a nice south breeze in the afternoon. An onshore wind flow will keep coastal beaches much cooler with temps. Staying in the mid/upper 50's. It will be much warmer just inland due to a SW wind flow.
A cold front will drift south across the area early Friday, and it will stay rather cloudy with passing showers likely. The temps. will be cooler with most spots in the mid 60's, but it will be much cooler with 40's right on the beaches.
In the longer range: There will be rain Saturday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Look for Saturday afternoon temps. from 67°. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny, and it will be mild with temps in the mid 60's. Monday looks partly cloudy with temps. In the low 60's. Tuesday looks cooler with clouds and the temperatures will be near 58-60 in the afternoon. Rain is likely at times on Tuesday. There is rather high uncertainty today in the long range forecast.
The average low for mid-March is 36°, with a high temp. of 56°.