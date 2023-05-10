Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry and pleasant air mass has settled over the region with low humidity and comfortable temps. Wildfire smoke from Alberta fires brought a milky blue sky to the area, but the smoke is well above the surface. It should slowly diminish tomorrow.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 48° Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High 78°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds SE 5-8 mph. Coastal temps. near 65°.
Thursday Night: Clear and warmer with higher humidity. Low 58° Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83°. Wind: SW 9-18 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds S 11-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight with a dry air mass in place behind a weak cool front. Look for lows near 48 degrees by daybreak with a light south wind.
Thursday looks sunny with a weak high pressure system overhead. Winds will be light from the SW with afternoon temps. in the upper 70's, with low humidity. We may see a few high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon and evening. Some wildfire smoke may linger and turn the skies a milky blue in the region. It will be warmer Thursday night with more humidity and lows will dip into the upper 50's.
High pressure will build to our south Friday and winds will increase with more humidity in the air. Friday looks sunny and winds will be from the SW with afternoon temps. in the low to mid 80's bringing a balmy feel to the air. Clouds will increase late with showers possible by daybreak Saturday. Winds will gust to over 16 mph Friday afternoon.
In the long range: It will stay warm and humid Saturday with cooler temps. and there will be passing showers around. Some showers may be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. Rainfall will be around .3 to .7 inches, Temps. will climb to the mid 70's. Sunday looks dry and pleasant with PM temps. near 73°. Clouds will return Monday, and we may see some showers but the forecast is rather uncertain today. Temps. Monday and Tuesday will likely stay on the 70's during the afternoon hours. Wednesday looks dry with PM temps. near 78° in the afternoon.
The average low for early May is 51°, with a high temp. of 73°.