Forecast updated on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, at 5:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry and pleasant air mass will remain over the area tonight. Warmer weather will arrive Thursday, and Friday looks hot and muggy. A weak cool front will bring temperatures down some for the weekend. Dry weather is expected except for some showers late Friday evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 61°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Thursday: Warmer and more humid. Mostly sunny. High 86°. Wind: S 8-14 mph. Beaches around 74°.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 68°. Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Friday: Hot and muggy. Mostly sunny, but some thundershowers possible around dark. High 90-92°. Wind: S 3-9 mph. Beaches around 80°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will not be as cool as light south wind brings more humid air back to the area. The morning low temps. will be near 64° by daybreak.
It will be warmer still, and more humid Thursday with a south wind at 8-14 mph in the afternoon. Look for sunny skies with just puffy cumulus floating by, and afternoon temps. will be near 86-87 degrees. It will turn muggy Thursday night with lows near 68 degrees by daybreak Friday.
It will turn hot Friday with high humidity and a south wind. Look for sunny skies with just puffy cumulus floating by,and afternoon temps. will be near 90-91 degrees. We will see some widely scattered thunderstorms Friday night as a weak cool front drops down from the north. A few of these cells may be strong. This front will bring a cool down for the weekend with noticeably lower humidity.
In the long-range: The weekend will not be as warm behind a weak cool front, with high temps. in the mid 80's and lower humidity. A fresh sea breeze will keep the beaches in the 70's both Saturday and Sunday. Hotter weather will build starting next Monday and it will linger through much of next week. Look for high temps. in the low 90's from Tuesday through at least Thursday.
The average low for early June is 62° and the high is 82°.