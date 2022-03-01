Forecast updated on Monday, March 1, 2022, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low 39-41. Wind: SW 3-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder PM. High 63°. Wind: W/NW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low 41-43. Wind: light.
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. High 56-58°. Wind: N 7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Meteorological spring began at Midnight. A light south wind will continue tonight with fair skies and lows near 40 degrees, but it will be warmer Wednesday. Look for temperatures in the low to mid 60's Wednesday with light winds from the west and some high clouds mixed with sunshine. Winds will become light as a cold front approaches late Wednesday evening.
Look for milder weather Wednesday night with low temps. in the lower 40's by sunrise Thursday. Thursday looks partly to mostly sunny and it will be a very nice day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60's as a cold front passes. It will turn colder behind the front Thursday night with temps. in the mid/upper 20's at sunrise Friday.
In the long-range, some colder air will reach Delmarva again by Friday. Look for afternoon highest temps. in the mid 40's Friday afternoon. Milder weather will return over the weekend with clouds increasing. Temperatures will reach the upper 50's Saturday and approach 70 on Sunday. It will turn very mild by Monday with temps. reaching the mid 70's ahead of some showers Monday night into early Tuesday.
The average high for early March is 51 degrees with an average low of 31 degrees.