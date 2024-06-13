Forecast updated on Thursday, 13 June 2024, at 5:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A more humid air mass is moving into the area and we will see a hot Friday before a cool front arrives Friday night. This cool front will bring temperatures down some for the weekend. Dry weather is expected except for some showers late Friday evening along the front. Much hotter weather is coming next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 67°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Friday: Hot and muggy. Mostly sunny, but some thundershowers possible around dark. High 89-90°. Wind: S 7-14 mph. Beaches around 78°.
Friday Night: Scattered evening thundershowers then clearing late. Low 65°. Wind: West becoming North 0-5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Not as hot. High 83-84°. Wind: N 8-14 mph. Beaches around 73°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will be warmer and more humid than last night. The morning low temps. will be near 67° by daybreak with alight south wind.
It will turn warmer still Friday with higher humidity and a south wind. Look for sunny skies with just puffy cumulus floating by,and afternoon temps. will be near 89-90 degrees. We will see some widely scattered thunderstorms Friday night as a weak cool front drops down from the north. A few of these cells may be strong. This front will bring a cool down for the weekend with noticeably lower humidity.
Cooler and less humid air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures back to the low/mid 80's in the afternoon. The beaches will see a NE sea breeze and stay in the low 70's with plenty of sunshine all day.
In the long-range: A fresh sea breeze will keep the beaches in the 70's both Saturday and Sunday. Hotter weather will build starting next Monday and it will linger and get hotter still through much of next week. Look for high temps. in the low 90's from Tuesday through at least Wednesday and Mid 90's from Thursday into Friday. This heat will be widespread across the NE U.S. And likely will bring many new heat records
The average low for early June is 62° and the high is 82°.