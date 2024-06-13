Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&