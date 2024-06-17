Forecast updated on Monday, 17 June 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Warmer weather is on the way tomorrow, and Wednesday, as a high pressure system in the upper atmosphere builds over the region. It will be quite hot across areas to our west and north, but the real hear will not reach us until Friday. Look for sunshine through Sunday, but the heat will likely break Monday with some thunderstorms.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and more humid. Low 67°. Wind: S 3-7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 88°. Wind: S 6-14 mph. Beaches around 75°.
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Low 66°. Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and quite warm. Turning muggy. High 89°. Wind: S 1-6 mph. Beaches around 77° PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight as an upper-level high-pressure system builds over the region. It will be more humid with lows near 67 degrees.
Warmer and more humid air will arrive tomorrow and Wednesday, but it will not be that hot compared to areas to our west and north. We will see high temps. Near 88° while areas from Baltimore to DC and even Philly reach the 90's. Look for sunny skies with a south breeze at 7-14 mph. The beaches will see a SE breeze and stay in the mid 70's with plenty of sunshine all day.
Wednesday looks sunny and warm, with temperatures in the upper 80's although a few spots near the Bay may pass 90 degrees in the mid-afternoon hours. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 84 to 76° in the afternoon. Winds inland will be south at around 4-10 mph. A large high pressure system aloft will bring very hot weather from New England to Ohio Wednesday afternoon.
In the long-range: Hotter weather will build into our area Thursday with temps. near 90 degrees. It will get hotter still from Friday through Monday with highs from 93-96°. The heat will start to break with some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
The average low for mid June is 63° and the high is 84°.