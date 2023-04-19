Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We had another lovely, sunny, April day across all of Delmarva, and more sunshine is on the way. Warmer weather will arrive tomorrow with rising humidity. A SW wind flow will bring very warm air Friday, with a cold front bringing rain later Saturday. Cooler weather will return Sunday and linger into next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Wind: S 3-7 mph. Low 48-49°.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High 80°. Wind: NW 3-10 mph. Beaches will nudge 79 degrees then fall to around 60° in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear and milder. Wind: SE 0-6 mph. Low 59-60°.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid. High 86-87°. Wind: S 6-14 mph. Beaches will nudge 78 degrees then fall to around 64° in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and quite cool with light winds. Look for lows near 48 degrees at sunrise.
Thursday will be sunny, and it will be notably warmer with winds from the NW at 3-9 mph PM. Afternoon temps. will reach 80 degrees in most spots. It will turn more humid Thursday night with lows near 60 early Friday.
Friday will bring more sun, and it will turn breezy and warmer by afternoon, with winds gusting to 17 mph. It will be more humid with scattered clouds and afternoon temps. will nudge 86-87 degrees in most spots.
In the long-range: Saturday will turn more humid with temps. near 79°, and a cool front will bring rain and thundershowers Saturday afternoon and into the night. Rainfall Saturday night may exceed 0.5 inches.
Sunday will bring clearing skies with showers ending early. Sunday PM temps. will be around 69°. Look for cooler weather with sunshine behind a cold front Monday, with afternoon temps. only reaching to around 65°. Tuesday looks cool and dry with temps. In the mid 60's PM. Wednesday looks partly sunny with perhaps some showers Wednesday night. Afternoon temperatures will reach 68-70 degrees.
The average low for mid-March is 45°, with a high temp. of 68°.