Forecast Updated on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 28-34. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and turning windy. Highs: 44-50. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 27-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower? Highs: 50-57. Winds: W-SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
A progressive weather pattern will keep things interesting to our north and to our south…but, for us it will bring temperature swings and some extra clouds from time to time this week. This morning will bring us some extra clouds as a storm system passes by to our south. Overall, a quiet day with these extra clouds as temperatures climb back up into the 40s this afternoon. It’s nice to have temperatures back to average for this time of year after the bitter cold of the last couple of weeks.
We start off with sunshine on Tuesday before we add a little extra cloud cover from time to time into the afternoon and evening hours as a clipper swings by to our north during the day. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the 40s again…but, the wind will pick up into the afternoon and evening hours once the clipper passes to our north. We could see some gusts over 30+ mph tomorrow evening.
It leads to a very warm Wednesday with highs soaring up into the 50s with the clouds increasing again ahead of another clipper that grazes Delmarva Wednesday evening with extra clouds again and maybe even a few sprinkles possible. Most of us will be dry and the wind will remain up throughout the day on Wednesday ahead of the clipper from the west and southwest.
We dry out for Thursday before our first real chance of precipitation arrives on Friday evening and Friday night. At the moment, with temperatures forecasted to be in the 50s on Friday…this looks to be a mainly rain event. There are indications that some colder air will try to get mixed into the storm at the end as it departs and could end as a wintry mix on Saturday morning. Something we will be watching. We dry out for Sunday with temperatures seasonable in the 40s to near 50 degrees.