Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today (Election Day): Fog is around the start of the day, it becomes mostly sunny by later in the morning. Highs: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-63. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 72-79. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Windy at times. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast at least for the first half of the workweek. The humidity has gone up overnight and temperatures out the door this morning are in the 40s and 50s. There is also widespread fog this morning, so be mindful of that if you are going out early to vote or heading to work. Once the fog lifts later this morning, it turns mostly sunny on a warm Tuesday with temperatures into the 70s this afternoon.
This high pressure sits overhead with temperatures soaring again with highs in the 70s and a few low 80s possible into Wednesday. Another front looks to move into the area for Thursday that will provide some extra clouds and even the chance of a few stray showers are not out of the question. It doesn’t look like the biggest chance in the world…but, at this point, we will take any chances we can get.
Some indications that we may actually get a rain chance into the weekend with a cold front that will try and grab some moisture off Tropical Storm Peggy that has developed in the Caribbean. If we do see this moisture get absorbed by the front, the timing of the rain chance looks to be for Sunday evening and Sunday night into Monday morning. At this point with how many situations didn’t pan out with this idea…we will just put it on the backburner and monitor it as we get closer to that point.