Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Slow clearing throughout the day to a mostly sunny end to the afternoon. Highs: 60-65. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to start with a signal of fog possible by Wednesday morning. Lows: 37-45. Winds: NW-NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning and especially toward evening. Highs: 55-63. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of a few showers and storms to start the night before things clear out overnight. It will be partly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 35-43. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Turing mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries / snow showers as a blast of Arctic air arrives. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-25+ mph.
This second front had dried out as it arrived and the showers fizzled before they got to the peninsula. Things will slowly clear out throughout the course of the day with temperatures soaring. As of this morning, we are already into the low to mid 50s out the door with highs expected to climb into the 60s with a good amount of sunshine by later this afternoon. One thing to be on the lookout for tomorrow morning is the possibility of some fog to settle. This could occur as we expect the surface winds to diminish into tonight as the wind starts to turn back in off the Atlantic.
As we wake up on Wednesday, on top of the fog we could be dealing with across Delmarva, a warm front will sneak across during the morning hours and could produce a few showers here or there as the wind turns back south to southwest and picks up in the afternoon as temperatures soar again into the 60s for highs. Another front brings the chance of some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night into early on Thursday.
This front will unlock the cold air from the Arctic again and will lead to much cooler temperatures for late week and the weekend. Temperatures fall through the 40s for highs on Friday and into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday. Watching a little wave of energy that will swing across on Friday night / Saturday morning as there are indications this could bring enough moisture from the Great Lakes to provide us with some flurries or even a couple snow showers for Friday into Friday night and early on Saturday.
Cold air settles into next week with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs on Monday and Christmas Eve. Things look to warm up a bit for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah with temperatures near 50.