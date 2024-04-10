Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A couple stray showers are possible, but not likely. Highs: 71-78. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain / thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Showers / storms possible through the overnight. Windy. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SW-W 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Lingering rain chances in the early part of the day before we start to dry things out into the afternoon hours. Windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W-NW 15-35+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
A frontal boundary will be parked over the top of Delmarva over the next couple of days and will keep some extra clouds in the area from time to time and even the chance of a few stray showers from time to time. I think we will get through most of Wednesday on the dry side, but that shower can’t be ruled out into the evening hours. Temperatures today will be a touch cooler compared to yesterday with most of us again into the 70s for highs and this is due to the breeze starting to pick up a bit out of the south. We have to take into account the influence of the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay. Some of us in Sussex county could see temperatures approach 80 degrees, but for the most part it will be a touch cooler then Tuesday.
Thursday will start with lots of sunshine and it will be another day where some extra clouds will begin to build as the wind picks up all day long ahead of a cold front. This front will arrive by Thursday evening and Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A few of these storms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, and maybe even a little hail. At the moment, we are looking at many of us picking up on half an inch to an inch of rain by the time this system pushes off Delmarva on Friday morning.
We dry out Friday into Saturday with cooler conditions with highs in the 60s before another weak system brings shower chances into the forecast to end the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday look to spike up into the 70s and this front washes out as it tries to clear the region on Sunday night. Things look to be shifting for early next week with dry conditions early next week with temperatures jumping up into the 80s and even with a shower / storm chance on Wednesday…temperatures stay in the 80s through late next week.