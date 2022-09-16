Forecast updated on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 54°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant with a bit higher humidity. High 82° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: SE 1-5 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and more humid. Patchy ground fog at sunrise. Low 62° inland to 69 at the coast. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer with a bit higher humidity. High 84° inland with temps. near 76° on the beaches. Wind: SW 3-10 mph. Coastal winds S at 8-12 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly clear skies tonight with light winds from the North. It will be dry and cool with lows around 54° at sunrise. It will be warmer near the Bays and on the immediate coast.
Saturday looks slightly warmer, and the humidity will rise a little as winds turn to the East then SE at 2-5 mph. Afternoon high temps will reach 82 inland with coastal temps. in the mid 70's. It will stay mainly sunny with just some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds. We may see some hazy skies due to high level smoke from the western wildfires.
Sunday looks warmer, and the humidity will rise some as winds turn to the southwest at 6-10 mph. Afternoon high temps will reach 84° inland with coastal temps. in the mid 70's. It will stay remain sunny with just some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds.
In the long range, look for afternoon temps. to rise to around 88° on Monday. It will be more humid as well with a SW wind.
Unusually warm weather will return from Wednesday into Thursday of next week with afternoon highest temps. from 87-88° from Tuesday through Thursday. Dew points will reach the mid 60's giving a humid, but not really muggy feel to the air. Much of the eastern half of the U.S. will see unseasonably warm weather next week before the pattern changes to a more early fall like pattern by Friday. Cooler weather will reach Delmarva by Friday.
The average high for today is 80 degrees with an average low of 60 degrees.